Bengaluru stampede: RCB's marketing head among 4 arrested
What's the story
In a major development, four people have been arrested in connection with the deadly stampede that occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s IPL victory celebrations.
The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, claimed the lives of 11 people and injured over 60 others.
Those arrested include RCB's top marketing official, Nikhil Sosale, and three members of the event management company DNA Entertainment Private Limited: Sunil Mathew (vice president), Kiran, and Sumanth.
Arrest details
Arrests made during an overnight operation
Sosale, who is responsible for all RCB promotional activities and manages the team's social media accounts, was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru around 6:30am while he was flying to Mumbai.
The arrests were made during an overnight operation by the Central Crime Branch under Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay.
The accused will reportedly undergo further legal processing.
Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and three other senior officials in connection with the case.
Ongoing investigation
KSCA officials absconding
Two officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), secretary Shankar and treasurer Jayram, are absconding, the police said.
They were not found at their residences.
On Thursday, the Bengaluru Police had also filed a suo motu case against RCB, KSCA, event management company DNA Entertainment Networks, and others over Wednesday's deadly stampede.
According to the FIR, they have been booked for criminal negligence.
Government response
Court hearing on June 10
In the wake of the tragedy, RCB has announced that the families of the 11 deceased will each receive ₹10 lakh in compensation.
The Siddaramaiah government has also announced the same amount of compensation.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stampede incident and asked the state government to submit a status report by June 10.