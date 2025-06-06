What's the story

In a major development, four people have been arrested in connection with the deadly stampede that occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s IPL victory celebrations.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, claimed the lives of 11 people and injured over 60 others.

Those arrested include RCB's top marketing official, Nikhil Sosale, and three members of the event management company DNA Entertainment Private Limited: Sunil Mathew (vice president), Kiran, and Sumanth.