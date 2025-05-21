Saqib Saleem may reunite with Salman Khan after 'Race 3'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has decided to work with director Apoorva Lakhia for his next project.
The film is expected to go on floors in July 2025, and Khan's former Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem is being eyed for an important role.
The project is already picking up pace, with Lakhia recently visiting the stunning landscapes of Leh-Ladakh for a recce, suggesting the film will be made on a grand scale.
Casting details
Saleem's look test to be conducted by Khan and Lakhia
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Saqib Saleem and Salman Khan have worked together in the Eid 2018 release, Race 3, and are now discussing a reunion on Apoorva Lakhia's next. Since the role is of an army officer, Saqib's look test will be done by Salman and Apoorva. Once the look test is approved, the casting will be locked."
The film is reportedly based on the novel India's Most Fearless 3.
Ensemble cast
Khan is personally overseeing casting for Lakhia's next
Khan is apparently taking the reins in casting for Lakhia's next, so no wrong steps are taken.
The source added, "There will be a big ensemble on board this film, and the first of the many will be Saqib Saleem. Two more actors from the younger generation will be on board Apoorva Lakhia's next."
Talks have also started with Sooraj Pancholi for a pivotal role, but the director isn't keen on his inclusion, reportedly.
Film details
Khan's 1st portrayal of an army officer
Lakhia's next is all set to roll in July and release in 2026. This will be Khan's first role as an army officer.
The film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and will be filmed in Ladakh and Mumbai.
The source added, "It's a 2-night story, and hence, the logistics of a 70-day shoot seems to be a reality."
After that, Khan will probably collaborate with Kabir Khan again, but not for a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel.