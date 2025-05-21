What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has decided to work with director Apoorva Lakhia for his next project.

The film is expected to go on floors in July 2025, and Khan's former Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem is being eyed for an important role.

The project is already picking up pace, with Lakhia recently visiting the stunning landscapes of Leh-Ladakh for a recce, suggesting the film will be made on a grand scale.