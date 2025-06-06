What's the story

A day after a stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru killed 11 people and injured dozens, the Siddaramaiah government has suspended Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with several other senior officers.

IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh will now take over as the new city police commissioner.

Other officials suspended are Circle Inspector of Cubbon Park Police Station AK Girish, Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, among others.