Bengaluru stampede: Top cop, other key officials suspended
What's the story
A day after a stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru killed 11 people and injured dozens, the Siddaramaiah government has suspended Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with several other senior officers.
IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh will now take over as the new city police commissioner.
Other officials suspended are Circle Inspector of Cubbon Park Police Station AK Girish, Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, among others.
Administrative action
Dayananda was informed about the event
According to the suspension order, Dayananda was informed about the event ahead of time.
The CEO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) formally informed his office on June 3 about the victory parade and celebrations set for the following day.
Despite the fact that there was inadequate time to prepare for organizing a major public gathering, the Commissioner's office did not issue a written response denying permission for the event
Legal action
FIR filed under various sections of IPC
On Thursday, the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru registered a case against RCB, event management firm DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) administration.
The FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 105 (culpable homicide), 115(2), 118(1), 118(2), 190, 132, 125(a), and 125(b).
In the wake of the tragedy, RCB has announced that the families of the 11 deceased will each receive ₹10 lakh in compensation.
Court proceedings
Karnataka HC takes cognizance of stampede incident
The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stampede incident and asked the state government to submit a status report by June 10.
The court has sought details on the reasons behind the tragedy, whether it could have been avoided, and what measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.
The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for June 10.