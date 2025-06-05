What's the story

The Bengaluru Police have filed a suo motu case against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), event management company DNA Entertainment Networks, and others over Wednesday's deadly stampede.

According to the FIR, they have been booked for criminal negligence in the stampede incident that killed 11 people and injured several others outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.