The Bengaluru Police have filed a suo motu case against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), event management company DNA Entertainment Networks, and others over Wednesday's deadly stampede.
According to the FIR, they have been booked for criminal negligence in the stampede incident that killed 11 people and injured several others outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.
FIR states criminal negligence
Bengaluru stampede | FIR filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), KSCA Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station. FIR stated criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR.— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025
The state government has appointed district magistrate G Jagadeesha to probe the incident.
Jagadeesha visited the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday and inspected the gates where the crowding occurred before it turned into a stampede.
He said he started working on the investigation from Thursday itself and will submit his report to the state government within 15 days.
Jagadeesha will also analyze CCTV footage and other visuals of the incident. He plans to ask the families of the deceased and injured for their statements.
The general public can also provide their statements on June 13 between 10:30am and 1:30pm.
A list of policemen deployed during RCB's IPL victory celebration will be compiled, and they will also be asked to give their statements.
In the wake of the tragedy, RCB announced that the families of the 11 deceased will each receive ₹10 lakh in compensation.
"As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of ₹10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured," the team announced.
State CM Siddaramaiah had earlier announced a separate ₹10 lakh compensation.