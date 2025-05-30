What's the story

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have stormed into their first Indian Premier League (IPL) final since 2016.

The team achieved the feat by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur.

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets each to restrict PBKS to a mere 101/10.

RCB later chased down the target in just 10 overs.

Here are the sides to have qualified for four or more IPL finals.