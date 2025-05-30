These teams qualified for IPL finals on 4-plus occasions
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have stormed into their first Indian Premier League (IPL) final since 2016.
The team achieved the feat by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur.
Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets each to restrict PBKS to a mere 101/10.
RCB later chased down the target in just 10 overs.
Here are the sides to have qualified for four or more IPL finals.
#1
Chennai Super Kings: 10
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hold the record for most IPL final appearances (10).
Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, they have won five titles so far in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.
CSK also finished as runners-up in the inaugural season of IPL in 2008. They also played the final in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019.
Notably, the Super Kings have played four IPL finals versus Mumbai Indians (1 win) and two versus Kolkata Knight Riders (1 win).
#2
Mumbai Indians: 6
Mumbai Indians (MI) also have an impressive record in IPL finals.
The team first reached the summit clash in 2010, where they were defeated by CSK.
However, MI went on to win all five of their subsequent finals under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.
They lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 with three of those victories coming against CSK.
MI have also defeated Delhi Capitals and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL finals.
#3
Kolkata Knight Riders: 4
KKR lifted the silverware last year after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.
The Knight Riders topped the points table in IPL 2024.
It is worth noting that KKR finished in the top two in only two other seasons.
They went on to win the title on both occasions.
While they beat CSK in the 2012 final, the 2014 summit clash saw them defeat PBKS.
Besides, KKR finished as the runners-up in 2021, losing to CSK in the final.
#3
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 4
Meanwhile, RCB also qualified for their fourth IPL final after beating PBKS in Qualifier 1.
Under Anil Kumble's leadership, RCB lost the 2009 final to the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.
RCB reached two other finals in 2011 and 2016. They lost to CSK and SRH, respectively.
Notably, the Challengers lost the 2009 and 2016 finals by just six and eight runs, respectively.