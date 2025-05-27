IPL 2025: Which team will challenge PBKS in Qualifier 1?
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs are nearing, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) already securing a top-two finish after their recent victory over Mumbai Indians (MI).
Now, the final league match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27 will determine the final standings.
Besides RCB, Gujarat Titans (GT) are in contention to get a Qualifier 1 berth.
Qualification scenario
RCB need to beat LSG
RCB, with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.255, have their fate in their own hands.
They will face LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. A win would guarantee them a top-two finish.
To dethrone PBKS from the top spot, RCB must beat LSG by at least 34 runs (if they score 200) or with 21 balls remaining (if they concede 200).
Playoff implications
RCB's potential playoff position
If RCB lose to LSG, they will remain at the third place and face MI in the Eliminator on May 30. This would also mean GT will stay at the second position.
Notably, the Shubman Gill-led team finished the league stage with 18 points and an NRR of +0.254.
The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance directly to the final while the loser gets another shot at qualification through Qualifier 2 against Eliminator's winner on June 1.
PBKS
PBKS to feature in Qualifier 1
As mentioned, PBKS have ensured a top-two finish with a win over MI.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side, who were second before the match, now top the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points.
Notably, PBKS have qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.
They also crossed the 14-point mark for the first time in the cash-rich league since 2014.