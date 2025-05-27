What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs are nearing, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) already securing a top-two finish after their recent victory over Mumbai Indians (MI).

Now, the final league match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27 will determine the final standings.

Besides RCB, Gujarat Titans (GT) are in contention to get a Qualifier 1 berth.