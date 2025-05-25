IPL 2025: Four teams in race for top spot
What's the story
The 2025 Indian Premier League season has entered an exhilarating phase, with the top four teams vying for the top spot.
Notably, Mumbai Indians clinched the last playoff spot following a massive win over Delhi Capitals.
Table toppers Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings had earlier sealed their spots.
Notably, all four teams are competing for a prized top-two finish.
Format
How the playoff format works
It is worth noting that the top four teams qualify for the playoffs.
The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2.
The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) marches into the final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2).
Information
Defeats for top three teams
In an unexpected turn of events, all three current top teams — GT, RCB, and PBKS — lost their penultimate league matches against the already-eliminated teams. This development has intensified up the race for the final standings.
Team breakdown
Scenarios for GT, PBKS
GT, leading the table with 18 points and one match left against Chennai Super Kings, can guarantee a top spot by winning this match.
Even if they lose, they could still be in the top two if RCB lose their final game.
PBKS, second with 17 points and one game left against MI, need to win their final encounter. They would hope that either GT or RCB lose their final match.
Final matches
RCB and MI's path to top-two finish
RCB, placed third with 17 points, have one match left against Lucknow Super Giants. They need to win and vie for either GT or PBKS's defeat.
MI, placed fourth with 16 points, also have one game remaining against PBKS. Even they can reach the top spot.
These scenarios set the stage for an exhilarating conclusion as each team's fate is intricately linked in this thrilling finale.