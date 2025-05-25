What's the story

The 2025 Indian Premier League season has entered an exhilarating phase, with the top four teams vying for the top spot.

Notably, Mumbai Indians clinched the last playoff spot following a massive win over Delhi Capitals.

Table toppers Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings had earlier sealed their spots.

Notably, all four teams are competing for a prized top-two finish.