Mohammad Abbas clocks his 49th five-wicket haul in FC cricket
What's the story
Mohammad Abbas's brilliant 6-for and half-centuries from Ben Slater and Joe Clarke have put Nottinghamshire in a dominating position in the County Championship Division One match against Yorkshire.
The Pakistani Test seamer played a key role in bowling out Yorkshire for 159 runs, with his brilliant figures of 6/45 from 17.3 overs.
This was Abbas's 49th career First-class haul of five wickets or more, helping Nottinghamshire seize control of the match.
Nottinghamshire ended Day 2 on 226/3 in the 3rd innings.
Abbas
Abbas shines for Nottinghamshire
In reply to Nottinghamshire's first innings total of 228, Yorkshire were bowled out for 159.
Abbas was at his best in helping his team bowl Yorkshire out on the cheap.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abbas claimed his first wicket of the day by dismissing George Hill.
Yorkshire were 107 for 7 in the 34th over of the innings. After lunch, Abbas claimed his fourth and fifth wickets in successive balls. After a brief resistance from Yorkshire, their final wicket fell to Abbas.
Earlier on Day 1, Abbas claimed 2 scalps.
Numbers
Abbas races to a tally of 790 FC scalps
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abbas has raced to 790 First-Class wickets. Playing his 195th match, the Pakistani pacer picked his 49th five-wicket haul.
He also owns thirteen 10-wicket match hauls and 34 four-fers.
100 of his wickets have come in Test cricket for Pakistan at 23.18.
In the ongoing County Championship Division One, Abbas has managed 15 scalps from 3 games at 16.60. He owns two five-wicket hauls.
A commanding second day ends with Notts in a strong position.#YORvNOT pic.twitter.com/FvgGgnM5Xh— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 24, 2025