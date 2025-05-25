What's the story

Mohammad Abbas's brilliant 6-for and half-centuries from Ben Slater and Joe Clarke have put Nottinghamshire in a dominating position in the County Championship Division One match against Yorkshire.

The Pakistani Test seamer played a key role in bowling out Yorkshire for 159 runs, with his brilliant figures of 6/45 from 17.3 overs.

This was Abbas's 49th career First-class haul of five wickets or more, helping Nottinghamshire seize control of the match.

Nottinghamshire ended Day 2 on 226/3 in the 3rd innings.