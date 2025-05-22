What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has vehemently denied rumors of his release ahead of IPL 2026.

The rumors originated from a post on X, speculating that the Super Giants could release Pant due to his exorbitant price tag.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was picked by LSG for ₹27 crore last year, making him IPL's most expensive player.

However, he couldn't lead LSG to the playoffs. His batting form also dipped during the season.