IPL: Rishabh Pant dismisses rumors of his release from LSG
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has vehemently denied rumors of his release ahead of IPL 2026.
The rumors originated from a post on X, speculating that the Super Giants could release Pant due to his exorbitant price tag.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was picked by LSG for ₹27 crore last year, making him IPL's most expensive player.
However, he couldn't lead LSG to the playoffs. His batting form also dipped during the season.
Performance
Pant's performance under scrutiny amid release rumors
Pant's IPL 2025 season has been underwhelming. He has scored just 135 runs from 12 matches at an average of 12.27.
His batting woes have affected LSG's overall performance, resulting in their exit from IPL 2025 after losing to SRH.
The disappointing season has invited more flak on social media and raised questions about his future with the franchise.
Response
Pant urges caution over spread of fake news
Responding to the release rumors, Pant took to X to slam a user for spreading misinformation.
He wrote, "I understand fake news gives more traction to content but let's not built everything around it."
He further stressed that credible news is more beneficial than creating fake news with an agenda.
Pant urged users to be "responsible and sensible" about the content they share on social media platforms.
Twitter Post
Have a look at Pant's reply
I understand fake News gives more traction To content but let’s not built everything around it . Little sense and credible news will help more rather making fake news with agenda . Thanks have a good day . Let’s be responsible and sensible what we put out on social media 🇮🇳🙏🏻— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 22, 2025
Team performance
How LSG fared in IPL 2025
Under Pant's captaincy, LSG were inconsistent in IPL 2025, losing matches from winning positions.
This was especially the case in their match against Delhi Capitals earlier this season.
The team's failure to qualify for the playoffs, with seven losses in 12 matches so far, has further raised questions about Pant's leadership skills.
Despite all this, Pant remains focused on his duties.