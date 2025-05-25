IPL: A look at Delhi Capitals's highest successful run-chases
What's the story
Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings in Match 66 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
The Capitals successfully chased down 207 with vital contributions from their batting unit. Sameer Rizvi's unbeaten 58 (25) stole the show.
Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets for them.
As per Cricbuzz, DC registered their third-highest successful run-chase in IPL history.
Here's the list.
#1
210 vs LSG, Visakhapatnam, 2025
Delhi Capitals began their IPL 2025 campaign with a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants in Vizag.
The Capitals successfully chased down 210, with Ashutosh Sharma taking them to an incredible win.
His exploits powered DC, who were 65/5 at one stage. Ashutosh defied the blistering knocks from LSG's Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh.
Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav earlier starred in DC's comeback.
#2
209 vs Gujarat Lions, Delhi, 2017
The Capitals claimed an incredible win over the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2017.
DC, who were Delhi Daredevils back then, completed their run-chase of 209 against the Lions in just 17.3 overs.
A young Rishabh Pant slammed a 43-ball 97 (6 fours and 9 sixes).
Sanju Samson earlier slammed a 31-ball 61, which powered DC's win on their home ground.
Information
207 vs PBKS, Jaipur, 2025
Only on one other occasion, the Capitals have chased down more than 200 runs in the IPL. As mentioned, their third 200-plus run-chase came against PBKS in Jaipur. This was the first instance of DC chasing 200-plus runs twice in a season.