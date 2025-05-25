What's the story

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings in Match 66 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Capitals successfully chased down 207 with vital contributions from their batting unit. Sameer Rizvi's unbeaten 58 (25) stole the show.

Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets for them.

As per Cricbuzz, DC registered their third-highest successful run-chase in IPL history.

Here's the list.