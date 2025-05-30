IPL: Decoding PBKS's lowest all-out totals vs RCB
Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a major batting collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The match, which was played in Mullanpur, saw PBKS bowled out for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs - their lowest score ever in IPL playoffs.
RCB later chased down the score in just 10 overs.
Here we decode PBKS's lowest all-out totals vs RCB in IPL.
#2
101/10 in Mullanpur, 2025
PBKS couldn't withstand a stellar bowling performance from RCB in the aforementioned game.
Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early blows in the powerplay, dismissing both PBKS openers within three overs.
Marcus Stoinis was the only batter who scored over 20 runs (26). Prabhsimran Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai scored 18 runs each.
Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma claimed three-fers as PBKS (101/10) could only last 14.1 overs.
RCB (106/2) later chased down the target in just 10 overs.
#1
88/10 in Indore, 2018
PBKS were humiliated by RCB in the 2018 Indore game as well. Batting first, they were off to a decent start with openers KL Rahul (21) and Chris Gayle (18) adding 36 runs.
However, Umesh Yadav dismissed both batters in the same over, igniting a shocking collapse.
Aaron Finch (26) was the only other batter to enter double digits as PBKS were folded for just 88 in 15.1 overs.
RCB later prevailed in just 8.1 overs.
#1
88/10 in Bengaluru, 2018
The 2018 season saw two RCB-PBKS games with the other one taking place in Bengaluru. PBKS were folded for exactly 88 on this occasion as well.
This time they were chasing a mammoth 227. The Kings never really looked in the hunt as pacers Mitchell Starc and Sreenath Aravind rattled them with four wickets apiece.
Axar Patel (40* off 21) was the only PBKS batter to score over 15 as the team got bundled out in 13.4 overs.