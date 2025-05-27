Shreyas Iyer completes 100 IPL sixes as captain: Stats
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer's captaincy prowess has been on full display as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table.
The team achieved this milestone after a resounding victory in their final league game over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur.
The game also saw Iyer complete 100 sixes and 2,500 runs as a captain in IPL.
Here are further details.
Milestone achievement
Multiple feats for Iyer
Iyer scored an unbeaten 16-ball 26 with the help of two sixes and a four.
His cameo helped PBKS comfortably accomplish the 185-run target.
With his first maximum in the game, Iyer completed a century of sixes while leading in the cash-rich league.
Meanwhile, the star batter entered the game, requiring just 18 runs to accomplish 2,500 IPL runs as captain.
Elite list
Iyer joins these names
Having led in 84 IPL games as per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer has raced to 2,508 runs at 36.34. His strike rate reads 136.08 as the tally includes 18 fifties and 101 sixes.
Virat Kohli (4,994), MS Dhoni (4,753), Rohit Sharma (3,986), Gautam Gambhir (3,518), David Warner (3,356), and KL Rahul (2,691) are the only ones with more IPL runs as captain.
Dhoni (223), Kohli (168), Rohit (158), Warner (109), and Rahul (105) also own 100-plus sixes as captain.
Season performance
Iyer's stellar season with PBKS
Iyer's current season with PBKS has been nothing short of spectacular.
He finished the league stage with 514 runs at 51.4 with his strike rate being a sensational 171.90 (50s: 5).
The dasher has blasted 31 sixes so far.
This makes him only the second captain in PBKS history, after KL Rahul, to score more than 500 runs in a single season.
DYK
Only captain with this record
Earlier in the season, Iyer became the first captain to lead three different franchises to IPL playoffs.
Last year, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title.
He also helped Delhi Capitals finish among the top four teams in 2019 and 2020.
The 2020 final remains DC's only appearance in the summit clash.
No other captain has led multiple teams to IPL finals.
Information
Iyer's IPL record as captain
As mentioned, Iyer has led in 84 IPL matches since his first match as captain in 2018. He has a remarkable win percentage of 55.95 as captain, having won 47 and lost 32 matches (Super-Over results: 2 and NR: 2).
Title aspirations
PBKS aim for maiden title under Iyer's leadership
With their top-two league finish, PBKS are now waiting to know their opponent in Qualifier 1 after the LSG vs. RCB match.
This is only the third time in the franchise's history that they have finished in the top two, having previously done so in 2008 and 2014 without success.
However, under Iyer's leadership, this team hopes to change its fortunes and win its first-ever IPL title.