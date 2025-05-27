May 27, 202511:37 am

What's the story

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy prowess has been on full display as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table.

The team achieved this milestone after a resounding victory in their final league game over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur.

The game also saw Iyer complete 100 sixes and 2,500 runs as a captain in IPL.

Here are further details.