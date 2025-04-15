Shreyas Iyer named ICC Player of the Month: Details
What's the story
Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2025.
The middle-order batter beat New Zealand's Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra to claim the coveted title.
Iyer's phenomenal performance in India's Champions Trophy triumph was a major factor in his selection, making him the second Indian to win the award in succession after Shubman Gill's February win.
Key player
Iyer's pivotal role in India's Champions Trophy victory
Iyer was key to India's successful Champions Trophy campaign, especially in the middle overs.
His brilliant stroke play and anchoring of innings were pivotal in guiding his team to victory.
The batter hence finished the campaign with 243 runs across five games at 48.60.
He was India's top scorer and the second-highest run-getter overall in the tourney.
Acceptance speech
Iyer expresses gratitude on receiving the award
Upon receiving the award, Iyer said, "I'm truly honored to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March."
He added that this recognition is incredibly special as it coincides with India's Champions Trophy victory.
Iyer thanked his teammates, coaches, support staff for their unwavering support and belief and also extended his appreciation to fans for their energy and encouragement.
Performance breakdown
Iyer's impressive performance statistics
In March alone, Iyer aggregated 172 runs in three CT matches at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 77.47.
His best performances came when he scored 79 off 98 balls against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy Group A fixture.
Iyer then played a crucial role in India's semi-final win over Australia with a score of 45 off 62 balls.
He rounded off his tournament with a solid 48 off 62 balls in the final against NZ.