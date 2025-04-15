What's the story

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2025.

The middle-order batter beat New Zealand's Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra to claim the coveted title.

Iyer's phenomenal performance in India's Champions Trophy triumph was a major factor in his selection, making him the second Indian to win the award in succession after Shubman Gill's February win.