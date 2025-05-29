RCB tame sorry PBKS to reach IPL 2025 final: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru overcame sorry Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 season to reach the final.
RCB bowled PBKS out for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma claimed three-fers.
In response, Rajat Patidar's men got the job done in style with Phil Salt leading from the front.
Here are the details and stats.
Do you know?
4th IPL final for RCB
RCB have reached the IPL final for the 4th time. Earlier, RCB made it to the final in 2009, 2011 and 2016. On all three occasions, they were beaten by the likes of Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.
Information
PBKS will have another chance to make it to final
PBKS aren't out of the tournament. PBKS, who finished first in the league stage, can still make it to the final of they overcome the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday in Mullanpur.
PBKS
PBKS innings stutter as they score 101/10
PBKS were left bamboozled by RCB as they fell for a paltry score of 110.
Marcus Stoinis was the only batter who scored in excess of 20 runs (26). Prabhsimran Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai scored 18 runs each.
For RCB, it was a proper bowling effort with Hazlewood and Suyash sharing six scalps between them.
Bhuvi
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Prabhsimran Singh for 5th time in T20s
Prabhsimran thumped Bhuvneshwar Kumar for two fours before being dismissed in the final ball of the 3rd over.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvi has now dismissed Singh for the 5th time in T20s. Across 9 innings, the batter has scored 69 runs from 42 balls, striking at 161.90. However, he averages 13.60 (19 dot balls).
4 of the 5 dismissals have come in the IPL.
Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood claims 3/21 versus PBKS in Qualifier 1
After missing RCB's previous 4 games during the league stage, Hazlewood starred for the side with figures worth 3/21 from 3.1 overs.
Hazlewood, who took 18 scalps for RCB in their 1st 10 matches of the season, added another three to race to 21.
He averages 15.80 this season from 11 matches. Overall in the tourney, he has claimed 56 wickets at 20.39.
Do you know?
Hazlewood gets Shreyas Iyer out for 4th time in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood has now dismissed Shreyas Iyer for the 4th time in IPL from 6 innings. Iyer averages 2.75 versus the pacer. He has scored a lean 11 runs from 22 balls. 15 deliveries have been dot balls.
Suyash
RCB spinner Suyash Sharma floors PBKS in Qualifier 1
Suyash bowled well in Mullanpur, claiming 3/17 from 3 overs to leave PBKS stunned.
Suyash has raced to a total of 41 wickets in 20 overs cricket from 40 matches at 27.82. In the IPL, he owns 18 wickets from 26 games. He averages 44.16 with his economy rate being 8.73.
3/17 is now his best spell in the tourney.
Marcus
Marcus Stoinis completes 2,000 runs in IPL
Australian batter Stoinis completed 2,000 IPL runs. The Aussie all-rounder touched the 2,000-run mark with his eighth run of the match. He ended up scoring 26 from 17 balls.
Stoinis has raced to 2,018 runs in 107th IPL match (97 innings). He has a strike rate of 144-plus. His tally includes 10 fifty-plus scores, including a hundred.
He owns 105 IPL sixes.
RCB
RCB win the contest by 8 wickets
RCB openers Salt and the in-form Virat Kohli came out with a positive intent in this low scoring game and took the aggressive route.
Salt and Kohli added 30 runs before the latter perished. A 54-run stand then followed between Salt and Mayank Agarwal.
Salt was at his best before seeing the game off with skipper Rajat Patidar, who scored 15* from 8 balls.
Salt
1,000 IPL runs for Salt
Salt smashed 3 sixes and 6 fours in his knock of 54*. Playing his 33rd IPL match, Salt surpassed 1,000 runs.
He now owns 1,040 runs at 34.66. He slammed his 10th IPL fifty.
In the IPL 2025 season, Salt now owns 387 runs at 35.18 from 12 matches. He owns 4 fifties with a strike rate worth 175.90.
Do you know?
50th fifty-plus score for Salt in 20-over format
As per ESPNcricinfo, Salt has raced to 7,066 runs in the 20-over format from 288 matches (279 innings). He averages 27.49. Salt slammed his 47th fifty. He also owns 3 hundreds. He has smashed 294 sixes and 752 fours.
Record
Joint-2nd-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs (by balls)
As per Cricbuzz, Salt took 575 balls to reach 1,000 IPL runs. He equaled Travis Head. Only Andre Russell has consumed fewer balls to reach the milestone.
Fewest balls taken for 1,000 IPL runs:
545 - Andre Russell
575 - Travis Head
575 - Phil Salt*
594 - Heinrich Klaasen
604 - Virender Sehwag
610 - Glenn Maxwell
Numbers
Unwanted records made by Punjab Kings
As per Cricbuzz, PBKS posted the joint-3rd-lowest total in IPL playoffs. Meanwhile, 14.1 overs is the least batted by any team in the IPL playoffs.
3 of PBKS's lowest all-out IPL totals have come versus RCB.
73 vs RPS, Pune, 2017
88 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2015
88 vs RCB, Indore, 2018
101 vs RCB, Mullanpur, 2025*
111 vs KKR, Mullanpur, 2025
Do you know?
Are RCB favorites to win IPL 2025?
As per Cricbuzz, the team winning Qualifier 1 has won the title in 11 of the 14 previous editions since the current playoffs system began in 2011, including each of the last seven (2018-2024).
Twitter Post
Final calling!
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆. 🏆— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2025
Through grit, grind, and some glorious cricket, we’re into the big one! pic.twitter.com/HkidnNOJIY