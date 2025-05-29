What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru overcame sorry Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 season to reach the final.

RCB bowled PBKS out for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma claimed three-fers.

In response, Rajat Patidar's men got the job done in style with Phil Salt leading from the front.

Here are the details and stats.