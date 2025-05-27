IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer joins KL Rahul in elite list
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS), has achieved a rare feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the first captain to lead three different teams into the playoffs.
His leadership has been instrumental in taking PBKS to their first playoff in 11 years.
Notably, PBKS beat Mumbai Indians in their final league game to secure a top-two finish.
The game also saw Iyer become the second PBKS captain to hammer 500-plus runs in an IPL season.
Elite list
Sensational run in IPL 2025
As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer finished the league stage with 514 runs at 51.4 with his strike rate being a sensational 171.90 (50s: 5).
The dasher has blasted 31 sixes so far.
This makes him only the second captain in PBKS history, after KL Rahul, to score more than 500 runs in a single season.
The latter scored 670 runs in 2020 followed by a 626-run season in 2021.
Notably, no other PBKS captain owns even 400 runs in an edition.
Records
Iyer also scripted these records
Iyer scored an unbeaten 16-ball 26 with the help of two sixes and a four in the aforementioned MI game.
With his first maximum in the game, Iyer completed a century of sixes while leading in the cash-rich league.
He also went past 2,500 runs as captain.
Having led in 84 IPL games, Iyer has raced to 2,508 runs at 36.34. His strike rate reads 136.08 as the tally includes 18 fifties and 101 sixes.
Playoff achievement
Iyer's unique record in IPL playoffs
Earlier this season, Iyer became the first captain to take three different franchises into IPL playoffs.
He led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title last year and took Delhi Capitals into the top four in 2019 and 2020.
The 2020 final remains DC's only appearance in the summit clash.
Notably, no other captain has taken multiple teams into IPL finals, making Iyer's achievement even more special.
Title aspirations
PBKS aim for maiden title
With their top-two league finish, PBKS are now waiting to know their opponent in Qualifier 1 after the LSG vs. RCB match.
This is only the third time in the franchise's history that they have finished in the top two, having previously done so in 2008 and 2014 without success.
However, under Iyer's leadership, this team hopes to change its fortunes and win its first-ever IPL title.