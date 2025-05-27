What's the story

Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS), has achieved a rare feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the first captain to lead three different teams into the playoffs.

His leadership has been instrumental in taking PBKS to their first playoff in 11 years.

Notably, PBKS beat Mumbai Indians in their final league game to secure a top-two finish.

The game also saw Iyer become the second PBKS captain to hammer 500-plus runs in an IPL season.