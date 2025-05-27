WTC final: Green's form set to disrupt Australia's batting order
What's the story
Cameron Green's stellar performance in county cricket has all but secured his place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Australia coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that selection debates, including the need for an allrounder against South Africa at Lord's, will determine Green's batting position.
Although he won't bowl in the WTC final due to fitness issues, his return as a batter is almost certain to disrupt the batting order.
Batting strategy
Green's batting position remains flexible
Green, who last played Test cricket in March 2024, has been in sublime form for Gloucestershire.
He has scored three centuries and an unbeaten 67 in eight innings at No. 5 recently.
McDonald confirmed that Steven Smith will stay at No. 4 but left Green's batting position open-ended, saying he could bat anywhere from three to six or even open if required.
Stats
Where would Green bat?
"He (Green) could be three, he could be five, he could be six, he could open," McDonald said while speaking on SEN radio on Tuesday.
The Australian head coach also lauded the youngster's skill set and abilities.
"I think he's got the temperament. He's got the skill set. He's got the defensive play as well. I think the higher up the order you go, your defensive skills are a priority. He's got all bases covered."
Team dynamics
Green's inclusion impacts Australia's batting order
Green's inclusion will have a major impact on Australia's batting order.
Travis Head will move to No. 5 after opening in Sri Lanka, leaving Usman Khawaja looking for another opening partner.
Beau Webster, who impressed as an allrounder at No. 6 against India and Sri Lanka, is not guaranteed a spot at Lord's as selectors consider the need for a fifth bowler for this one-off Test final.
Selection uncertainty
Labuschagne's position uncertain despite strong record
Despite being Australia's incumbent No. 3 since 2019 with an average of 46.76 across 57 Tests, Marnus Labuschagne's position is uncertain.
He hasn't scored a century in his last 29 Test innings and averages just 28.33 in this WTC cycle.
McDonald didn't confirm if Labuschagne could open in the WTC final as he has never done so before but noted that it would depend on their assessment during preparation for the match.
Young talent
Konstas's future and England tour
Sam Konstas, another young talent, has impressed in his First-Class cricket with a batting average of 34.89 from 30 innings and two centuries.
However, he has never played first-class cricket in England.
McDonald is pleased with how Konstas's offseason went after making some minor technical changes.
The selectors are keen to finalize an opening combination sooner rather than later with the home Ashes later this year in mind.