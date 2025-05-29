Josh Hazlewood claims 3/21 versus PBKS in Qualifier 1: Stats
What's the story
Josh Hazlewood made a superb return for Royal Challengers Bengaluru from injury in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.
After missing RCB's previous 4 games during the league stage, Hazlewood starred for the side with figures worth 3/21 from 3.1 overs.
His spell alongside a fine bowling effort from the others helped RCB bowl PBKS out for 101 in 14.1 overs.
Bowling
A brilliant spell from Hazlewood
Hazlewood came to bowl the 4th over for RCB with PBKS stationed at 27/3.
He struck gold in his 1st over itself, sending skipper Shreyas Iyer back.
In the first ball of the sixth over, Hazlewood dismissed Josh Inglis to see PBKS get reduced to 38/4.
In the 8th over, Hazlewood conceded 7 runs before returning back in the 15th over and packing PBKS.
Do you know?
Hazlewood gets Iyer out for 4th time in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood has now dismissed Shreyas Iyer for the 4th time in IPL from 6 innings. Iyer averages 2.75 versus the pacer. He has scored a lean 11 runs from 22 balls. 15 deliveries have been dot balls.
Wickets
21 wickets in IPL 2025
Hazlewood, who took 18 scalps for RCB in their 1st 10 matches of the season, added another three to race to 21.
He averages 15.80 this season from 11 matches.
Overall in the tourney, he has claimed 56 wickets at 20.39.
Meanwhile, he has also raced to a total of 157 scalps in the 20-over format at 21.44.