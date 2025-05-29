Phil Salt slams his 50th fifty-plus score in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Phil Salt helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach the IPL 2025 final.
RCB opener Salt smashed a whirlwind 56*-run knock from 27 balls versus Punjab Kings in a paltry run-chase. Earlier, RCB bowled PBKS out for 101 in 14.1 overs.
Salt's knock helped RCB get to 106/2 in just 10 overs.
Notably, Salt was part of Kolkata Knight Riders, who won the IPL 2024 honor.
Knock
Salt shines in easy RCB win
RCB openers Salt and the in-form Kohli came out with a positive intent in this low scoring game and took the aggressive route.
Salt and Kohli added 30 runs before the latter perished. A 54-run stand then followed between Salt and Mayank Agarwal.
Salt was at his best before seeing the game off with skipper Rajat Patidar, who scored 15* from 8 balls.
Runs
1,000 IPL runs for Salt
Salt smashed 3 sixes and 6 fours in his knock of 54*.
Playing his 33rd IPL match, Salt surpassed 1,000 runs. He now owns 1,040 runs at 34.66. He slammed his 10th IPL fifty.
In the IPL 2025 season, Salt now owns 387 runs at 35.18 from 12 matches. He owns 4 fifties with a strike rate worth 175.90.
Do you know?
50th fifty-plus score for Salt in 20-over format
As per ESPNcricinfo, Salt has raced to 7,066 runs in the 20-over format from 288 matches (279 innings). He averages 27.49. Salt slammed his 47th fifty. He also owns 3 hundreds. He has smashed 294 sixes and 752 fours.
Record
Joint-2nd-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs (by balls)
As per Cricbuzz, Salt took 575 balls to reach 1,000 IPL runs. He equaled Travis Head. Only Andre Russell has consumed fewer balls to reach the milestone.
Fewest balls taken for 1,000 IPL runs:
545 - Andre Russell
575 - Travis Head
575 - Phil Salt*
594 - Heinrich Klaasen
604 - Virender Sehwag
610 - Glenn Maxwell