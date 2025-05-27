'We treat Chahal...': Shashank Singh reflects on PBKS's culture
What's the story
Punjab Kings' (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh has praised head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer for creating a culture of equality and respect in their team.
The appreciation comes after PBKS's recent victory over Mumbai Indians, which helped secure them a top-two spot in the IPL 2025 points table.
Speaking to reporters, Singh emphasized that both Ponting and Iyer treat every member of the team with equal respect, regardless of their seniority or role.
Coach's influence
Singh highlights Ponting's impact on team culture
Singh, who has been performing well in the middle order for Punjab this season, praised coach Ponting.
He called him "the best team coach I have ever played under," adding that Ponting has transformed the team's culture and mindset.
"He has changed our perspective toward the game," Singh said, emphasizing how much respect they all have for each other in this PBKS setup.
Captain's role
Iyer's leadership style praised by Singh
Singh also lauded Iyer for his inclusive leadership style.
He said, "Shreyas is a very dear friend... But playing under him, with him being the captain, was the best thing that has happened to me."
The batter highlighted Iyer's ability to give freedom not just to players but also support staff and other team members.
Team spirit
Singh emphasizes on the culture of care in PBKS
Singh stressed on the strong culture of care and respect within PBKS, saying it was the main motto for both Ponting and Iyer from day one.
"We need to care for each other," he said, adding that "obviously, results will take care of themselves."
"On the first day, he and Shreyas told us that we would respect Yuzvendra Chahal, probably our most senior player, and the team bus driver with equal respect."
Qualifier 1
PBKS to feature in Qualifier 1
As mentioned, PBKS have ensured a top-two finish with a win over MI.
The Iyer-led side, who were second before the match, now top the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points.
They have displaced Gujarat Titans, who finished with 18 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.254.
While MI finished fourth with 16 points, third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points) have a game to go.
Hence, PBKS will face either GT or RCB in Qualifier 1.