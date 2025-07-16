After British Columbia, Alberta seeks terror tag for Bishnoi gang 

The province of Alberta in Canada has requested its federal government to label the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organization. Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis issued a joint statement, saying, "The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking, and targeted killings."

Statement 'You are not welcome here' Smith said that "Alberta wants to send a clear message: you are not welcome here." "Formally designating the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity will unlock critical powers, allowing provincial and municipal-level law enforcement agencies to access the necessary tools and resources needed to effectively disrupt operations and protect our people. Bishnoi is currently in the custody of the Indian government on numerous charges, including his involvement in the murder of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.

Previous appeal British Columbia premier's request The appeal by Alberta comes after British Columbia Premier David Eby had made a similar request in June. Eby had said that the designation would give law enforcement more tools to combat the gang's expanding extortion operations. The Bishnoi gang has been linked to crimes against South Asian communities in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Global crime Links with Indian celebrities, businessmen The Bishnoi gang has been accused of violent crimes, including extortion and drug trafficking, in Canada. The group is believed to operate from Canadian soil and is suspected to have links with high-profile criminal cases involving Indian celebrities and businessmen. The gang had also claimed responsibility for the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique. If the Canadian government designates the group a terrorist organization, it could lead to increased cooperation between Canadian and Indian agencies on extradition matters.