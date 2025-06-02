What's the story

Over 25,000 people have been evacuated from three provinces in Canada due to raging wildfires.

Manitoba is the worst-hit province, with around 17,000 evacuees. Saskatchewan has also seen around 8,000 people relocated, while Alberta has evacuated about 1,300 residents.

Officials have cautioned that the number of evacuees may increase as circumstances remain unpredictable and containment efforts are impeded by dry weather and shifting winds.