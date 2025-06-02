'Preparation took...year-and-half': Zelenskyy after Ukraine's drones hit 40 Russian jets
What's the story
Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Russian military airbases on Sunday, destroying multiple combat planes.
The operation, codenamed "Spider's web," involved 117 drones and targeted strategic cruise missile carriers deep inside Russia.
Detailing the plans of the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, "Our people operated across several Russian regions...The preparation took over a year and a half."
"It's genuinely satisfying when something I authorized a year and six months ago comes to fruition," he added.
Damage assessment
Ukraine's drone attack causes significant damage
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) confirmed that the attacks destroyed multiple combat planes and caused an estimated $7 billion in damages.
The strikes hit 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at key air bases.
Targets included Belaya in Irkutsk, Dyagilevo in Ryazan, Olenya near Murmansk, and Ivanovo.
An SBU source told CNN that Russian planes were "burning en masse" at four air sites hundreds of kilometers apart and that the drones were fired from trucks within Russia.
Operative safety
Zelensky confirms withdrawal of operatives post-attack
Zelensky also confirmed that those who helped Kyiv with the operation were withdrawn from Russian territory before the attack.
He stressed on the importance of air raid alerts, revealing that Russia had increased its drone attacks recently.
The Ukrainian President reiterated Kyiv's offer for a full and unconditional ceasefire since March 11, blaming Russia for continuing the war despite global calls for peace.
Escalation response
Ukraine's drone attack follows Russian escalation
The drone strike follows Moscow's largest drone attack since the war began last week, when it fired 472 drones toward Ukraine.
This was coupled with a missile strike on a Ukrainian training site that killed at least 12 people.
The attack also comes on the same day that Zelenskyy announced Ukraine will send a delegation to Istanbul for a new round of direct peace negotiations with Russia on Monday.