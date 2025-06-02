The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) confirmed that the attacks destroyed multiple combat planes and caused an estimated $7 billion in damages.

The strikes hit 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at key air bases.

Targets included Belaya in Irkutsk, Dyagilevo in Ryazan, Olenya near Murmansk, and Ivanovo.

An SBU source told CNN that Russian planes were "burning en masse" at four air sites hundreds of kilometers apart and that the drones were fired from trucks within Russia.