Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles over faulty digital instrument cluster

The digital instrument cluster, which is a 12.3-inch display on the instrument panel, shows various information including warning and indicator lights as well as vehicle gages. However, Toyota has warned that there is a chance this display could go blank when the car starts and stay that way. This could leave drivers without crucial information like speedometer readings or warnings about potential issues with their vehicles.

Resolution process

Affected vehicle owners will be contacted

Toyota Australia has assured that all owners of affected vehicles will be contacted. The company's dealers will then provide a free software update for the instrument cluster in these vehicles. The time taken for this process may vary from one to 2.5 hours, depending on the model. However, Toyota has also warned that owners may have to leave their vehicle with the dealer for a longer duration, depending on their work schedule.