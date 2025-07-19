Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles over faulty digital instrument cluster
What's the story
Toyota Australia has announced a major safety recall affecting nearly 70,000 vehicles. The recall covers seven different models including the RAV4 Hybrid, Corolla, Corolla Cross, Camry, C-HR, GR Yaris, and Kluger. The issue stems from a potentially defective digital instrument cluster in select cars manufactured between July 2022 and April 2023.
Safety concern
Blank display could leave drivers without crucial information
The digital instrument cluster, which is a 12.3-inch display on the instrument panel, shows various information including warning and indicator lights as well as vehicle gages. However, Toyota has warned that there is a chance this display could go blank when the car starts and stay that way. This could leave drivers without crucial information like speedometer readings or warnings about potential issues with their vehicles.
Resolution process
Affected vehicle owners will be contacted
Toyota Australia has assured that all owners of affected vehicles will be contacted. The company's dealers will then provide a free software update for the instrument cluster in these vehicles. The time taken for this process may vary from one to 2.5 hours, depending on the model. However, Toyota has also warned that owners may have to leave their vehicle with the dealer for a longer duration, depending on their work schedule.