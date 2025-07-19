Subaru's uncharted EV promises over 483km range

14-inch touchscreen and EyeSight driver-assist system inside

The Uncharted packs a 74.7-kWh battery (up to 338hp) and supports speedy NACS charging—10 to 80% in about half an hour, even when it's cold out.

Inside, you get a big 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual wireless phone chargers, and Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist system.

The Premium FWD trim offers the longest range; AWD models trade some range for extra power.

More details on pricing will drop closer to its early 2026 release.