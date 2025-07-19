Subaru's uncharted EV promises over 483km range
Subaru just pulled the wraps off its 2026 Uncharted, a compact electric crossover built on Toyota's CH-R platform and slotted below the Solterra.
The front-wheel drive version promises over 483km per charge, while Sport and GT trims add all-wheel drive and can go from 0-97km/h in under five seconds—pretty quick for an EV this size.
14-inch touchscreen and EyeSight driver-assist system inside
The Uncharted packs a 74.7-kWh battery (up to 338hp) and supports speedy NACS charging—10 to 80% in about half an hour, even when it's cold out.
Inside, you get a big 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual wireless phone chargers, and Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist system.
The Premium FWD trim offers the longest range; AWD models trade some range for extra power.
More details on pricing will drop closer to its early 2026 release.