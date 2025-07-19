YASA's new electric motor weighs just 13.1kg, packs 738hp

YASA, part of Mercedes-Benz, has revealed a super-light electric motor that packs 738hp into just 13.1kg—giving it a power density of 42kW/kg. That's over twice what most current EV motors manage, even outperforming big names like Equipmake and Siemens in the power-to-weight race.

Ready for mass production No fancy materials or 3D printing here—YASA's new design is ready for mass production (up to 50,000 units yearly), making it practical for car companies to actually use.

More upgrades and testing are lined up through next year.

More torque from its size By using an axial flux layout, this motor gets way more torque from its size.

It can run hard without overheating—unlike many EV motors that need to slow down under pressure.