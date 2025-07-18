GM's new patent aims to smoothen your drive
GM just filed a patent application for a system that lets cars help predict when roads are wearing out.
By using sensors and cameras already in vehicles, it collects data like vibrations and wheel movement to spot rough patches before they become big problems.
The patent was filed in late 2023 and published June 2025.
How the system works
Cars send real-time info through GPS and telematics to a central hub, flagging hazards like potholes or standing water along the way.
Drivers can get route suggestions to avoid bad spots, and as more cars join in, the system potentially gets even smarter.
Advantages over existing solutions
Unlike apps that need people to report issues or static databases that get outdated fast, GM's tech gives instant updates straight from the road.
It also creates a Road Maintenance Score for each area and could potentially alert city crews when repairs are needed—so hopefully, fewer surprise bumps for everyone.