This electric scooter can hit 160km/h, costs ₹25 crore

More powerful than a Bugatti Veyron

The Turbo uses F1-inspired cooling tech and actually has a better power-to-weight ratio than a Bugatti Veyron.

It can go up to 240km on one charge and accelerates quicker than a Tesla Model 3—which is pretty insane for a scooter.

Designed by engineers with Williams F1 experience, it's made for serious riders and collectors who want something unique.