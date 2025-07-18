This electric scooter can hit 160km/h, costs ₹25 crore
Bo, a UK-based mobility company, just dropped the Turbo—an electric scooter that can hit 160km/h (yep, over 161km/h).
Built on their Model M chassis but seriously upgraded, it packs dual motors with a wild 24kW output and an 1,800Wh battery.
The price? Nearly $30,000 (about ₹25 lakh), so it's definitely not your average city ride.
More powerful than a Bugatti Veyron
The Turbo uses F1-inspired cooling tech and actually has a better power-to-weight ratio than a Bugatti Veyron.
It can go up to 240km on one charge and accelerates quicker than a Tesla Model 3—which is pretty insane for a scooter.
Designed by engineers with Williams F1 experience, it's made for serious riders and collectors who want something unique.
Not your average 2-wheeler
With its record-breaking ambitions and bold engineering, the Turbo isn't built for daily commutes or beginners.
But if you're into high-performance EVs (and have the budget), this might be your next obsession.