Mercedes slashes prices of EQE and EQS models by $10,000
Mercedes-Benz is making its 2026 electric cars a lot more tempting, cutting prices on the EQE and EQS sedans and SUVs by $10,000 or more.
Now, both the EQE Sedan and SUV start at $66,100 (down from over $76,050), while the EQS Sedan drops to $101,400 and the SUV to $91,100.
If you've been eyeing a luxury EV but hesitated at the price tag, this might be your moment.
Production for the high-end EQS models
Production for the high-end EQS models is moving to Germany in the second half of the decade as Mercedes shifts focus at its Alabama plant to other models like the new-gen EQC.
Just a heads up: used versions of these EVs might still be cheaper than new ones even after these cuts—so it's worth shopping around if you want the best deal.