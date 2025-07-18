Next Article
Kinetic Green to launch retro-style electric scooter on July 28
Kinetic Green is bringing back vintage vibes with a new electric scooter launching July 28, 2025, modeled after the iconic 1980s Kinetic Honda DX.
Spotted recently on the streets, it keeps the old-school flat front and short windscreen, blending nostalgia with a modern twist.
Hub-mounted motor expected; competes with Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube
This e-scooter is expected to pack a hub-mounted motor, LED lights, digital display, and USB charging—plus comfy suspension for city rides.
It'll go up against other stylish electrics like the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube, making it a cool pick for anyone who loves classic looks but wants eco-friendly tech.