Kinetic Green to launch retro-style electric scooter on July 28

Hub-mounted motor expected; competes with Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube

This e-scooter is expected to pack a hub-mounted motor, LED lights, digital display, and USB charging—plus comfy suspension for city rides.

It'll go up against other stylish electrics like the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube, making it a cool pick for anyone who loves classic looks but wants eco-friendly tech.