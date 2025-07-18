Porsche's Cayenne EV to mimic V-8 engine sounds Auto Jul 18, 2025

Porsche's next Cayenne EV is shaking things up—it'll use its speakers to pump out simulated V-8 engine noises, aiming to give drivers that familiar sporty feel even though it's fully electric.

This is a noticeable shift from Porsche's other EVs like the Taycan and Macan, which have their own unique sound profiles instead of mimicking old-school engines.