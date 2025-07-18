Next Article
Porsche's Cayenne EV to mimic V-8 engine sounds
Porsche's next Cayenne EV is shaking things up—it'll use its speakers to pump out simulated V-8 engine noises, aiming to give drivers that familiar sporty feel even though it's fully electric.
This is a noticeable shift from Porsche's other EVs like the Taycan and Macan, which have their own unique sound profiles instead of mimicking old-school engines.
No fake gear shifts
Even with the new V-8 soundtrack, Porsche isn't adding fake gear shifts—so no simulated transmissions here.
As development driver Lars Kern put it, electric motors already deliver better performance without needing to copy traditional gear changes.
Production kicks off in 2026, and this move could hint at more creative features in future Porsche EVs.