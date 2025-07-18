Next Article
Aprilia SR 175 launched in India, priced at ₹1.26 lakh
Aprilia just dropped its new SR 175 scooter in India, starting at ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom).
It's the next-gen upgrade to the SR 160, bringing a fresh engine and bold design inspired by Aprilia's RS 457.
Heads up: prices go up by ₹2,000 from August 2025.
Aprilia's sporty scooter gets a new engine and tech
The SR 175 packs a punch with its upgraded 174.7cc engine (12.92hp, 14.14Nm), plus a slick TFT display with Bluetooth—just like the bigger RS and Tuono bikes.
You get chunky 14-inch wheels, front disk brakes with ABS, and two eye-catching color combos: white-red and purple-red.
Competing with Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160, this scooter is all about sporty vibes for city riders looking to stand out.