Aprilia SR 175 launched in India, priced at ₹1.26 lakh

Aprilia's sporty scooter gets a new engine and tech

The SR 175 packs a punch with its upgraded 174.7cc engine (12.92hp, 14.14Nm), plus a slick TFT display with Bluetooth—just like the bigger RS and Tuono bikes.

You get chunky 14-inch wheels, front disk brakes with ABS, and two eye-catching color combos: white-red and purple-red.

Competing with Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160, this scooter is all about sporty vibes for city riders looking to stand out.