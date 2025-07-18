Next Article
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire unveils electric motorcycles for daily commutes
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire has just revealed two fresh electric motorcycle concepts built for everyday life.
These lightweight bikes are made for city streets and off-road fun, featuring removable batteries so you can charge them up pretty much anywhere.
Both run on a new electric platform designed with short commutes in mind.
These bikes can go from 0-50km/h in 3 seconds
These bikes aren't just about looks—they go from 0 to 50km/h in three seconds and top out at 85km/h.
With an estimated range of 160km per charge, they're great for daily rides or weekend adventures.
Full specs are still under wraps, but they're expected to be production-ready for the EICMA show in 2025, showing Harley's real push into practical electric mobility for modern riders.