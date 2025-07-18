Justice Yashwant Varma moves SC over panel report recommending impeachment 

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has challenged an in-house inquiry report that recommended his impeachment. The report was prepared by a three-member committee constituted by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Varma accused the panel of drawing adverse conclusions without giving him a full and fair hearing. He also alleged that the committee failed to investigate basic facts related to an alleged cash recovery at his official bungalow earlier this year.

Incident details Incident led to preliminary inquiry by Delhi HC The alleged cash recovery was reported after a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence on March 14. After the discovery, the then CJI Khanna constituted an in-house inquiry committee of three judges. Amid the ongoing inquiry, Justice Varma was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court, and judicial work was withdrawn from him. On March 24, the Supreme Court collegium recommended repatriating him to his parent high court.

Defense stance Justice Varma challenges panel's report Justice Varma has denied any involvement in the alleged cash recovery, stating no cash was placed in the storeroom by him or his family members. Last month, former CJI Khanna wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the panel's report. The inquiry committee's 64-page report claimed that, while there was no direct evidence linking the judge to the hoard of money, "strong inferential evidence" implied his "covert or active control" over it.

Report Witnesses admitted to seeing burned or partially burned cash notes In its recommendation, the panel said, "Keeping in view the direct and electronic evidence on record, this committee is firmly of the view that there is sufficient substance in the allegations...to call for initiation of proceedings for removal of Justice Yashwant Varma." At least 10 of the witnesses questioned by the panel admitted to seeing burned or partially burned cash notes, with one admitting that he had never seen so much cash in his life.