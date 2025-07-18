'Not a heart attack...': 'Panchayat's Aasif Khan shares health update

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan (34) has been discharged from the hospital after he was recently admitted for severe chest pain. Initially, numerous reports said that he suffered a heart attack, but the actor has revealed that he was suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The actor clarified this to TOI after his discharge. "First of all, I want to clarify — it was not a heart attack."

Health scare Symptoms felt like a heart attack, says Khan Khan explained that his symptoms were similar to those of a heart attack. He had driven straight from his hometown in Rajasthan to Mumbai and later experienced chest pain and fainted in the bathroom. "The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I'm totally fit," he told the publication. After undergoing several tests at the hospital, he was advised to make lifestyle and dietary changes. "I didn't expect so much love [from well-wishers]. It was very emotional," he said.

Dietary changes Actor has been advised to make lifestyle changes Khan has been advised to stop consuming dal baati, limit his animal protein intake, and exercise more. Dr. Ranjan Shetty, lead cardiologist at Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru, explained to the Indian Express that many Indians suffer from severe acid reflux and heartburn due to heavy meals at odd hours. "Sometimes these symptoms tend to mimic those of a heart attack."

Medical explanation What is GERD? GERD is a digestive disorder where stomach acid frequently flows back into the esophagus, causing intense discomfort. This backflow can lead to symptoms like heartburn and regurgitation. Dr. Shetty said that given the high risk of heart disease among Indians, patients are usually advised to rush to the nearest hospital emergency room for clarity. Per the Cleveland Clinic, the symptoms can be worse at night, while lying down, after a large meal, and after consuming alcohol, among others.