'Made mistakes...': Chitrangda Singh on rejecting 'Chalte Chalte,' 'Gangster'

Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh recently opened up about her two-decade-long career in the industry. In a recent interview with SCREEN, she spoke about her nine-year hiatus, personal struggles, and turning down several major films. "I have made those mistakes. I said no to Anurag Basu 's Gangster," she said. She also revealed that she refused Tanu Weds Manu and Shah Rukh Khan 's Chalte Chalte.

Missed opportunities Regret over missed opportunities Singh also expressed regret over some missed opportunities during her career. "I refused Tanu Weds Manu. In Mangal Pandey, I said no to the role that Ameesha Patel played," she revealed. She also mentioned missing out on Anurag Basu's Gangster and Khan's Chalte Chalte due to her absence from the industry at that time. "They had run into some trouble and desperately wanted to cast someone."

Career impact How my personal life impacted my career Singh also spoke about how her personal life impacted her career. "The first seven years of break were because of my personal life, my commitment to that, and I had a son," she said. "I came back, and then I took another two-year break because I was going through a rough patch in my personal life again."