'Made mistakes...': Chitrangda Singh on rejecting 'Chalte Chalte,' 'Gangster'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh recently opened up about her two-decade-long career in the industry. In a recent interview with SCREEN, she spoke about her nine-year hiatus, personal struggles, and turning down several major films. "I have made those mistakes. I said no to Anurag Basu's Gangster," she said. She also revealed that she refused Tanu Weds Manu and Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte.
Missed opportunities
Regret over missed opportunities
Singh also expressed regret over some missed opportunities during her career. "I refused Tanu Weds Manu. In Mangal Pandey, I said no to the role that Ameesha Patel played," she revealed. She also mentioned missing out on Anurag Basu's Gangster and Khan's Chalte Chalte due to her absence from the industry at that time. "They had run into some trouble and desperately wanted to cast someone."
Career impact
How my personal life impacted my career
Singh also spoke about how her personal life impacted her career. "The first seven years of break were because of my personal life, my commitment to that, and I had a son," she said. "I came back, and then I took another two-year break because I was going through a rough patch in my personal life again."
Career overview
Everything has been more than I expected, says Singh
Singh made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Despite taking long breaks from acting, she has managed to stay relevant in the industry for 20 years. "I feel that everything has been more than I expected. In 20 years, there have been nine years of breaks in between," she said. Singh is currently seen in Housefull 5 and will reportedly star in Salman Khan's next.