What's the story

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra recently revealed that he was instrumental in getting Amitabh Bachchan the iconic role of Jai in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared, "Yes, I recommended him."

"He used to come to meet me... So I told Ramesh Sippy ji that this is a new boy. Judging by his voice, he will do a great job."