'I recommended him': Dharmendra reflects on Amitabh's casting in 'Sholay'
Bollywood veteran Dharmendra recently revealed that he was instrumental in getting Amitabh Bachchan the iconic role of Jai in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay.
In a conversation with ANI, he shared, "Yes, I recommended him."
"He used to come to meet me... So I told Ramesh Sippy ji that this is a new boy. Judging by his voice, he will do a great job."
Dharmendra further elaborated on his recommendation, saying, "I liked the desire he had from within. The beauty of loving oneself. I said take him."
"Yeh film mere khyayal se sadiyon ke liye ban gayi hai."
The film was initially offered to Shatrughan Sinha, but later went to Bachchan after Dharmendra's suggestion.
Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, tells the story of two ex-convicts, Jai and Veeru, hired by a retired policeman, Thakur Baldev Singh, to capture a notorious bandit named Gabbar Singh.
The film also starred Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur and Amjad Khan as Gabbar.
Dharmendra played the role of Veeru in this iconic film.
It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
He will be seen next in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, which stars Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead.
The film is set to release on October 2.
Additionally, he will reunite with Arbaaz Khan after 27 years for Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se, which is expected to hit theaters in November 2025.
Speaking about Maine Pyaar Kiya..., the veteran further added, "Arbaaz is a good personality, a beautiful personality, and a good artist, a very good artist."
"I had worked with him. It's been many years. We worked in the movie, 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'...The story of 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se' is very good."
"And you will get a chance to meet many old friends."