Is Veer Pahariya joining Madhuri and Triptii in 'Ma Behan'?
What's the story
After a successful debut in the Akshay Kumar-led war drama Sky Force, actor Veer Pahariya is considering his next project.
He is currently in talks for a character-driven dramedy titled Ma Behan, produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment.
The film will star Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri as a mother-daughter duo.
Development
Script reading session held at NGE office
A source close to the project told Zoom TV that Pahariya recently attended a script reading session at the Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment office. However, no final decision has been made yet.
The film, directed by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa fame, is currently in pre-production. It is expected to combine action, thrill, and humor with an emotional core.
Film details
More about the movie
While the plot of Ma Behan remains under wraps, it is said to revolve around three main characters and offer a unique take on relationships through a blend of comedy and drama.
The film also stars Ravi Kishan and marks the Bollywood debut of digital creator Dharna Durga.
Career highlights
Pahariya played a character inspired by Devayya in debut film
In Sky Force, Pahariya played a character inspired by Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who died during India's first airstrike on the Pakistani airbase in Sargodha in 1965.
The film was directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.
Apart from his acting career, Pahariya is also known for his strong family background.
He is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde.