What's delaying Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' CBFC certificate?
What's the story
Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par is facing a delay in its certification process by the Central Board of Film Certification.
The board has asked for two cuts, which Khan and director R.S. Prasanna have refused to accept, reported Bollywood Hungama.
The source added that certain scenes and dialogues are "completely appropriate" when viewed in context.
Meeting scheduled
Khan to meet CBFC again on Monday
Due to the disagreement over the cuts, Khan's movie has not been awarded a censor certificate yet.
However, the actor-producer plans to meet with the CBFC Examining Committee again on Monday.
The source added that this meeting is expected to help reach a solution and get the film cleared by June 16.
Once that happens, advance bookings for the film will open up as cinemas can't sell tickets without a censor certificate.
International certification
'Sitaare Zameen Par' gets 12A certification from BBFC
Interestingly, Sitaare Zameen Par has already been cleared by the British Board of Film Classification or BBFC with a 12A certificate.
The film contains "discrimination and moderate sex references," according to the BBFC website.
It also revealed that the film's runtime is 2 hours and 35 minutes.
Release strategy
Film set to release next week
Sitaare Zameen Par is set for a worldwide release on June 20.
The film will reportedly be shown on 3,000 to 3,500 screens as per the exhibition sector's request.
The initial plan was to have a limited release with fewer shows and gradually increase based on positive word-of-mouth.
However, this strategy has now changed due to recent developments.