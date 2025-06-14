What's the story

On the fifth death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, politician and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about his untimely demise.

In a candid chat with ETimes, he spoke about the national impact of Rajput's loss and the legacy left behind by the young star.

Drawing parallels to his own struggles in Bollywood, Sinha also offered advice to aspiring actors.