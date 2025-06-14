'National tragedy': Shatrughan Sinha remembers SSR on his death anniversary
What's the story
On the fifth death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, politician and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about his untimely demise.
In a candid chat with ETimes, he spoke about the national impact of Rajput's loss and the legacy left behind by the young star.
Drawing parallels to his own struggles in Bollywood, Sinha also offered advice to aspiring actors.
Sinha's perspective
'Sushant's loss is not a regional tragedy...': Sinha
When asked about the mystery surrounding Rajput's (34) death, Sinha said, "It's the love of the people that keeps his death shrouded in mystery."
He added, "People tend to mystify the passing of those they deeply love—especially when they die young—like Guru Dutt, Meena Kumari, and everyone's favorite, Sridevi."
"Sushant's loss is not a regional tragedy. It was a national one," he said.
Shared journey
'I saw that same josh in Sushant...'
Sinha also spoke about his struggles back in the day in the industry, saying, "When I arrived in Mumbai, I had no contacts and no idea about how to proceed. I just had a few hundred rupees in my pocket and endless josh (enthusiasm)."
"I saw that same josh in Sushant. The films he did are a legacy that's hard to ignore."
Career guidance
Sinha's advice to aspiring actors
Sinha advised aspiring actors not to compromise or give up.
He said, "Keep working hard. But give yourself a timeline. If things don't work out in 4-5 years, go back home."
When asked if he would recommend a biopic on Rajput, Sinha said he doesn't need it.