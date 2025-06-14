What's the story

Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, has reportedly set a new record for the sale of its non-theatrical rights.

The digital and audio rights of the film were sold for a whopping ₹36cr, making it one of the highest prices for a women-centric film in Tollywood, reported Deccan Chronicle.

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights, while Aditya Music has bought the audio rights.