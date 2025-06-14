Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' sets record for non-theatrical rights sale
What's the story
Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, has reportedly set a new record for the sale of its non-theatrical rights.
The digital and audio rights of the film were sold for a whopping ₹36cr, making it one of the highest prices for a women-centric film in Tollywood, reported Deccan Chronicle.
Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights, while Aditya Music has bought the audio rights.
Cost recovery
Theatrical rights expected to close at ₹12cr in AP, Telangana
Despite the limited reach of female-centric films on theatrical and OTT platforms, Ghaati is expected to break this trend.
The film's producers are reportedly in advanced talks to close the theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for over ₹12cr.
This will ensure a profitable pre-release recovery for the movie, which has a total budget of ₹45cr.
Film details
'Ghaati' to release on July 11
Ghaati is currently in the post-production stage and will hit theaters on July 11. In the film, Shetty plays a weed trader with dual shades—both as a victim and a criminal.
Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays a pivotal role in this action-packed drama.
The film is produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments with music by Vidya Sagar.