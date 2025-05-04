'Vishwambhara': Trisha looks regal and captivating in first poster
On the occasion of her birthday on Sunday, the first look of Trisha Krishnan from Chiranjeevi's much-awaited film Vishwambhara has been released.
The poster features her in a saree, looking graceful and elegant.
Directed by Vassishta, the fantasy drama is a reunion of Krishnan and Chiranjeevi after two decades.
The two were last seen in A.R. Murugadoss's Stalin, which released in 2006.
Here's Krishnan's first look
She brings life to 'AVANI' with her charm and brilliance.
She brings life to 'AVANI' with her charm and brilliance.
You will witness it soon.
MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE in Cinemas Soon.
MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets @trishtrashers @DirVassishta… pic.twitter.com/0v25bDOsP5
Production challenges
'Vishwambhara' faced delays due to VFX issues
Having been in production for over a year, Vishwambhara has already suffered delays due to VFX issues.
A teaser that was released a few months ago was criticized for poor visual effects, after which Chiranjeevi ordered new visuals.
The work is now being done by a foreign company, adding to the delay.
However, despite all these challenges, fans are still excited for the project.
Upcoming movies
Krishnan's recent work and upcoming movies
Krishnan was recently seen in Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Adhik Ravichandran.
It is her second release of the year after Vidaamuyarchi, also starring Kunar and helmed by Magizh Thirumeni.
Up next, she has Suriya 45 and Thug Life in the pipeline.