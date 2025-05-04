What's the story

On the occasion of her birthday on Sunday, the first look of Trisha Krishnan from Chiranjeevi's much-awaited film Vishwambhara has been released.

The poster features her in a saree, looking graceful and elegant.

Directed by Vassishta, the fantasy drama is a reunion of Krishnan and Chiranjeevi after two decades.

The two were last seen in A.R. Murugadoss's Stalin, which released in 2006.