Tabu-Aishwarya-Mammootty's 'Kandukondain Kandukondain' to re-release soon
What's the story
The celebrated Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain, directed by the ace Rajiv Menon, will be re-released in theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
The film, which first premiered on May 5, 2000, starred an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Tabu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajith Kumar, and Abbas.
The makers are yet to announce the date for the re-release.
Plot details
'Kandukondain Kandukondain' is based on a Jane Austen classic
Inspired by Jane Austen's 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility, Kandukondain Kandukondain revolves around three sisters and their widowed mother.
It beautifully narrates a tale of love, heartbreak, and new beginnings as the family is forced to leave their ancestral home and opt for a simpler life.
The film was also dubbed and released in Telugu with the title Priyuralu Pilichindi.
Behind the scenes
'Kandukondain Kandukondain' was a technical marvel
The film also featured Manivannan, Srividya, Raghuvaran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Shamili, Anita Ratnam, and Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, etc.
The music was given by AR Rahman, while Ravi K Chandran handled the cinematography and Suresh Urs edited the film.
Shankar Mahadevan won a National Award for Male Playback Singer for singing the song Enna Solla Pogirai from the film.