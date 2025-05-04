What's the story

The celebrated Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain, directed by the ace Rajiv Menon, will be re-released in theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The film, which first premiered on May 5, 2000, starred an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Tabu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajith Kumar, and Abbas.

The makers are yet to announce the date for the re-release.