How many Tests have England drawn in McCullum-Stokes era? Stats

England have seen a remarkable transformation in Tests since Brendon McCullum became their head coach in 2022. The partnership between McCullum and Test captain Ben Stokes introduced the cricket fraternity to Bazball. Such has been the aggressive shift that England have successfully chased 370+ targets twice ever since. England's drive to go for the kill has seen fewer draws with McCullum at the helm.

Context Why does this story matter? As mentioned, England have been formidable in Test cricket ever since McCullum and Stokes took over. The dynamic pair has helped England record several historic wins, however, they are yet to reach the ICC World Test Championship final. England's Bazball approach is not restricted to their batting. The other aspects such as field placements and bowling changes also reflect the attacking approach.

Draws Their Test record under McCullum As per ESPNcricinfo, England have played 40 Tests since the appointment of McCullum in June 2022. They have won 25 and lost 13 matches, with just two games ending in draws. One of the drawn Tests recently concluded at Old Trafford, where India fought valiantly on Day 5. England's only other drawn Test in this period was also played in Manchester, against Australia (2023).

Bazball effect The Bazball effect! Between June 2021 and May 2022, England won just one of their 14 Tests, as per ESPNcricinfo. They lost eight Tests, drawing five. However, the appointment of captain Stokes and head coach McCullum turned the tide. England won 10 of their first 12 Tests under the duo. The mindset to produce results saw two defeats and no draws.