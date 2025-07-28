How many Tests have England drawn in McCullum-Stokes era? Stats
What's the story
England have seen a remarkable transformation in Tests since Brendon McCullum became their head coach in 2022. The partnership between McCullum and Test captain Ben Stokes introduced the cricket fraternity to Bazball. Such has been the aggressive shift that England have successfully chased 370+ targets twice ever since. England's drive to go for the kill has seen fewer draws with McCullum at the helm.
Context
Why does this story matter?
As mentioned, England have been formidable in Test cricket ever since McCullum and Stokes took over. The dynamic pair has helped England record several historic wins, however, they are yet to reach the ICC World Test Championship final. England's Bazball approach is not restricted to their batting. The other aspects such as field placements and bowling changes also reflect the attacking approach.
Draws
Their Test record under McCullum
As per ESPNcricinfo, England have played 40 Tests since the appointment of McCullum in June 2022. They have won 25 and lost 13 matches, with just two games ending in draws. One of the drawn Tests recently concluded at Old Trafford, where India fought valiantly on Day 5. England's only other drawn Test in this period was also played in Manchester, against Australia (2023).
Bazball effect
The Bazball effect!
Between June 2021 and May 2022, England won just one of their 14 Tests, as per ESPNcricinfo. They lost eight Tests, drawing five. However, the appointment of captain Stokes and head coach McCullum turned the tide. England won 10 of their first 12 Tests under the duo. The mindset to produce results saw two defeats and no draws.
Information
Two historic run-chases
As mentioned, England have recorded two 370+ successful run-chases in the last three years. They registered their highest successful run-chase in Test history in 2022 (378 against India at Edgbaston). In the ongoing series, England chased down 371 against the same side at Headingley.