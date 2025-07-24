England batters will be challenged differently in Australia: Steve Smith

Australia's former cricket captain Steve Smith has predicted a tough challenge for England 's batters in the upcoming Ashes series. The first Test of the highly-anticipated series will be played in Perth on November 21. Smith, who averages a healthy 56.01 in Tests against England, said Australian pitches would pose a different challenge than what they have been used to in England. Here's more.

Pitch dynamics 'It is going to be a good challenge for them' Smith told BBC Sport, "Their batters are going to be challenged a little bit differently to the wickets they have had over in England for a while." "The wickets in Australia in the last three or four years have been very tricky for top order batters. It is going to be a good challenge for them."

Series prediction Ashes to be an absolute belter, feels Smith Smith, who is currently playing for Welsh Fire in this year's Hundred, said he has been following the India-England series and is excited about the upcoming Ashes. "But it's going to be a wonderful series. I have been watching the India and England series and there has been some great cricket played there, so I think the Ashes this year is going to be an absolute belter." The former captain also emphasized that both teams' pace attacks are their strengths.

Tactical shift Change in England's approach Smith also noted a change in England's approach since the 2023 series. He said they have started playing differently in recent weeks, focusing on winning games rather than just entertaining. This is a departure from their earlier comments when Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge. "They have started to play a little bit differently in the last couple of weeks in terms of playing the situation, as opposed to going out and trying to be the entertainers that they said they wanted to be," Smith added.