What's the story

Australia's star batter Steve Smith has expressed his eagerness to take on his opponent in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's.

The 36-year-old cricketer, who recently concluded his ODI career after Australia's Champions Trophy semi-final exit, said he is ready for the challenge.

"I feel the first two hits have been really good," Smith said in London ahead of the match, as quoted by Cricbuzz.