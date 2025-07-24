Ben Stokes claims 5/72 vs India in Manchester Test: Stats

England Test team captain, Ben Stokes , has claimed a valiant five-wicket haul versus India in the 4th Test being held at Old Trafford, Manchester. Stokes ended up with 5/72 as England bowled India out for 358 in 114.1 overs on Day 2. Stokes was consistent with his offerings and got rewarded. He bowled his heart out. Here are further details and stats.

Bowling A special fifer for Stokes On Day 1, Stokes dismissed Indian captain Shubman Gill (12). Gill left a ball which was heading straight to the off stump and he paid the price. Sai Sudharsan, who hit a gutsy 61, was Stokes' 2nd victim. A short ball did the trick. On Day 2, Stokes got Shardul Thakur (41), Washington Sundar (27) and Anshul Kamboj (0) to complete his fifer.

Stats 5th five-wicket haul for Stokes in Tests Stokes managed 5/72 from 24 overs (3 maidens). He has raced to 229 Test wickets at 31.63. This was his 5th five-wicket haul in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes owns 56 wickets versus India at 29.33. This was his 2nd fifer versus India. In 53 home Tests, Stokes now owns 122 wickets at 29.76. This was his 3rd fifer at home.

Do you know? 16 wickets in the ongoing series for Stokes In the ongoing Test series vs India, Stokes has claimed 16 wickets from 4 matches (7 innings) at 24.75. Apart from a fifer, he also owns a four-fer.