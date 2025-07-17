Zak Crawley averages 59.50 at Old Trafford, Manchester in Tests
What's the story
England opener Zak Crawley will be hoping to come good against Team India in the upcoming 4th Test match to be held at Old Trafford, Manchester. Crawley hasn't been consistent with the bat in the ongoing 5-match Test series. Barring a vital 65 in the 4th innings at Headingely (1st Test), the batter has been under the cosh. Here are further details and stats.
Information
Crawley owns a hundred worth 189 in Manchester
As per ESPNcricinfo, Crawley owns a tally of 238 runs from three Tests (4 innings) at Old Trafford, Manchester. He averages 59.50 with the help of one century. Notably, he smashed 189 versus Australia in The Ashes.
Series
Crawley has not fired in the ongoing England-India series
In the first Test at Headingley, Crawley scored 4 and 65 in England's record 5-wicket win. This was followed by 19 and 0 in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India won the Test by 336 runs. In a nail-biting third Test at Lord's, England won by 22 runs. Crawley managed 18 and 22 runs respectively.
Stats
Crawley's Test stats and performance versus India
In 57 Test matches, Crawley owns 3,151 runs for England at 30.89 with the help of 5 tons and 17 fifties. In 27 home matches, the opener has bagged 1,644 runs at 36.53 (100s: 3, 50s: 8). Versus India in Tests, Crawley has amassed 690 runs at 28.75 from 12 matches. He has bagged six fifties.