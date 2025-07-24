Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava records his second T20I four-fer: Key stats

New Zealand racked up 190/6 against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20I Tri-Series at Harare Sports Club. The Black Caps were restricted to a sub-200 score despite a 108-run stand between Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra. Richard Ngarava was pivotal to this bid of Zimbabwe, as he took four wickets. His final spell made a difference. Here are the key stats.

Spell How Ngarava perturbed NZ Ngarava handed an early blow to New Zealand, who elected to bat in Harare. He dismissed opener Tim Robinson for 10. Ngarava came back to take key wickets after Tinotenda Maposa broke the Ravindra-Seifert stand. The Zimbabwe pacer stopped Seifert (75) from completing his ton. He dismissed Bevon Jacobs (0) and Mitchell Santner (7) eventually. Ngarava took 4/34 in four overs.

Numbers Ngarava closing in on 90 wickets As mentioned, Ngarava recorded his second four-wicket haul in T20I cricket. His career-best figures remain 4/16. The left-arm seamer, who made his debut in 2019, has raced to 88 wickets from 73 T20Is at an average of 20.75. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.15. Notably, Ngarava has the most wickets for Zimbabwe in the format.