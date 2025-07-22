Harmanpreet Kaur becomes third Indian with 4,000 WODI runs: Stats

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has completed 4,000 runs in Women's ODIs. The 36-year-old reached the landmark in the 3rd WODI against England at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Harmanpreet, who has been bolstering India's middle order, attained the feat with her 33rd run in the match. She is only behind Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana in terms of WODI runs for India.

Stats A look at her WODI stats As mentioned, Harmanpreet became only the third Indian woman with 4,000 runs in ODIs. She joined Mithali, who is the highest run-scorer in the format. The latter retired with 7,805 runs at 50.68. And Mandhana is going strong with 4,500-plus runs. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet completed 4,000 WODI runs in her 149th appearance. She averages 37-plus, with six tons to her name.

Information Fifty-plus scores for Harmanpreet Harmanpreet currently owns 25 fifty-plus scores in the format, with her best score being 171* versus Australia. Among Indian women, only Mithali (71) and Mandhana (42) are ahead of Harmanpreet in terms of ODI fifty-plus scores.