A look at Indian women with centuries in T20I cricket

India hammered England by 97 runs in the first of their five-match Women's T20I series at Trent Bridge. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana 's maiden T20I century powered India to 210/5 in 20 overs. England were later folded for 113 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, she became just the second Indian woman with a century in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur: 103 vs NZ, Providence, 2018 In 2018, Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian to score a century in WT20Is. She slammed a 51-ball 103 while leading India against New Zealand in the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup encounter in Providence. Her knock that had 7 fours and 8 sixes powered India to 194/5 in 20 overs. The White Ferns were later restricted to 160/9.

#2 Smriti Mandhana: 112 vs England, Trent Bridge, 2025 As mentioned, Mandhana has now joined Harmanpreet on this elite list. She smacked 112 off 62 balls (15 fours and 3 sixes) against England, now the highest individual score for India in WT20Is. Like Harmanpreet, Mandhana also led India in the aforementioned WT20I. Notably, the latter became the first Indian with a hundred in all three formats of women's international cricket.